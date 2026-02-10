Coco Gauff is the Latest Star Upset in Qatar Open

After just a few days of action at the 2026 Qatar Open, there has been no shortage of surprising results in the first WTA Masters 1000 event of the year.

The fourth-seeded Coco Gauff received a first-round bye, only to lose a shocking defeat in the second round. On Tuesday, WTA world No. 57 Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Gauff in straight sets: 6-4, 6-2.

Gauff's serve was not the problem, as she landed 80% of her first serves. However, Cocciaretto broke Gauff 4/12 times and capitalized on Gauff's 39 unforced errors.

Cocciaretto was all smiles after notching the third top-ten win of her career, thanking the crowd and voicing her support for Italy in the Winter Olympics.

According to The Tennis Letter, Cocciaretto said after the match, "I think this week it's a bit different for us in Italy. Now I'm more focused on the Winter Olympics than for the tournament. Maybe cheering for the Italian athletes is the key, that's why I'm playing better maybe."

Elisabetta Cocciaretto after beating Coco Gauff in Doha



“I think this week it’s a bit different for us in Italy. Now I’m more focused on the Winter Olympics than for the tournament. Maybe cheering for the Italian athletes is the key, that’s why I’m playing better maybe!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YIDGuRWXxQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 10, 2026

Now, Cocciaretto will face Ann Li in the Round of 16. From there, the field is wide open thanks to a handful of surprising results. Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Linda Noskova, and Emma Raducanu are just some of the big names to suffer early exits.

While upsets have defined the first few days in Doha, it is too early to expect a Cinderella story. Several top-ranked players are still left in the draw. Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko, and Qinwen Zheng are well-positioned for a strong run.

a wide open section now here in Doha with Ostapenko being the only woman ranked inside the top-30. Gotta think Jelena's going to be the strong favorite to at least make the SFs pic.twitter.com/ZGYvFus9bj — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) February 10, 2026

We are yet to hear from Gauff after the shocking defeat. However, the 21-year-old always manages to maintain a healthy perspective on the maelstrom of each tennis season.

It was a disappointing loss for Gauff, who has not won a match in Doha since 2023. The top-ranked American will now travel to Dubai for another Masters 1000 event on the outdoor hard courts in the United Arab Emirates.

The 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open runs through Saturday, February 14. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

