Rafael Nadal's Clay Court Legacy Inspired Heartfelt Gifts

On December 1, at the AS Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain, Rafael Nadal didn’t receive another trophy to add to his collection.

He received a box.

Inside were hundreds of handwritten letters, each written in ink made from the very clay where Nadal built his legacy: the red earth of Roland Garros and the courts of the Barcelona Open.

The tribute, titled “#DearRafa,” may be one of the most personal honors ever given to the King of Clay.

The idea began at Havas Creative Spain, the agency behind the campaign. From the outset, the team wrestled with a simple question.

“What do you give someone that has everything?” Fede Botella, creative director at Havas, explained to Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "It’s very difficult. That’s the main struggle.”

Nadal’s resume speaks for itself: 22 Grand Slam titles, 14 at Roland Garros, era-defining rivalries with the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and a career synonymous with relentlessness. His footprint has been immortalized at Roland Garros in addition to a statue erected in his honor.

So, the team decided to move away from trophies entirely.

“Rafa is one of the most famous Spanish athletes,” said Daniel Albaladejo, associate creative director at Havas. “So we wanted to honor him in a different way. We thought, what can we do different and special for him?”

The answer lay beneath their feet.

Taking inspiration from Nadal's infamous moniker, the King of Clay, Havas Creative asked Roland Garros and the Barcelona Open for a small amount of the actual clay from their courts.

“When we called Roland Garros telling them the idea that we wanted to surprise Rafa, Roland Garros was amazing,” Botella recalled. “The response was, ‘For Rafa, anything.’”

The team worked with renowned Spanish calligrapher Ales Santos to transform the clay into writing ink. The process involved filtering the clay with water, extracting the pigment, and blending it with gum arabic, a traditional binder used in ink-making.

“It’s a really technical process,” Albaladejo said with a laugh. “But if you separate the more solid part of the clay, you can have a pigment with the color of the clay. You mix it, and you make it.”

Custom pens filled with the clay ink were distributed across Spain. People of all ages were invited to write personal letters addressed to Nadal.

“Rafa goes beyond the trophies,” Botella said. “People all around the world, but especially for Spanish people, he inspired us to be better at our jobs, better parents, better people through his example of effort, of never giving up.”

The letters poured in.

One man wrote about watching Nadal play while his father was in the hospital. “The effort and the never giving up gave him personal strength to go through the tough times,” Botella said.

In another, a young woman described studying for grueling medical exams, ready to quit, until her mother sent her a video of Nadal speaking about perseverance. She was inspired to keep studying until she passed.

“I think Rafa was very moved when we gave him the letters,” Albaladejo said. "Precisely because he's used to being told that he's the best in a sport sense. But in that emotional way, in that personal way, it was different.”

When Nadal stepped onto the stage at the Gala, he was expecting a conventional award. The letters greeted him instead.

“[His] reaction was beautiful because it was a surprise to him," Botella said. “He wasn't expecting it. He was moved. He said he was grateful and honored to have been able to inspire so many people in so many personal ways.”

In Havas’ view, the letters captured Nadal’s legacy more accurately than any statistic ever could.

“We believe that Rafa’s story is not only his," Albaladejo said. "It belongs to all of us.”

