Holger Rune Reacts to Serena Williams' Super Bowl Commercial

Tennis fans have closely followed Holger Rune's incredible journey back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in October 2025. Rune took a break from his rapid recovery to weigh in on a debate that has transcended tennis.

During last night's Super Bowl LX, women's tennis legend Serena Williams starred in an ad promoting GLP-1 weight loss drugs for the telehealth company Ro. Williams credited the treatment for her losing 34 pounds in a year, reducing knee joint stress and stabilizing her blood sugar levels.

Some tennis fans and media personalities slammed the commercial, but Rune came to Williams' defense. The 22-year-old offered a thoughtful, logical response.

Being overweight comes with a health risk , like alcohol and seeking help to overcome personal challenges is always the right thing to do. I think it’s great that @serenawilliams don’t pretend it just happened overnight , but openly inform about what she did to achieve her… — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) February 9, 2026

"Being overweight comes with a health risk, like alcohol and seeking help to overcome personal challenges is always the right thing to do," said Rune.

"I think it's great that @serenawilliams don't pretend it just happened overnight, but openly inform about what she did to achieve her personal goals in terms of her body. There is not one right or wrong way here, there is only the way that is good for you and we should not shame on this."

After receiving pushback, Rune replied, "It's not something you buy on a pharmacy. It needs a doctor’s prescription. So it’s the doctors that evaluate if you are suited for this or not. We must have trust in the doctors, no?"

It’s not something you buy on a pharmacy. It needs a doctor’s prescription. So it’s the doctors that evaluate if you are suited for this or not . We must have trust in the doctors , no ? — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) February 9, 2026

Naturally, the debate on social media spun out of control and went off topic. Rune rightfully peaced out of the conversation to enjoy watching the football game and continue focusing on his recovery.

Despite not having played since October, Rune is still the ATP World No. 17. In August 2023, the Dane reached a career-high World No. 4. While it has been motivational to follow Rune's recovery, we cannot wait to see him back in action as soon as possible.

Tennis fans will continue to follow Rune's incredible recovery and thoughtful takes on social media. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Alexandra Eala's historic day did not last long in Doha.

Emma Raducanu was upbeat despite the tough loss in the Transylvania Open final.

BOSS has announced plans for activations and apparel drops at the Dallas Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are dealing with social media drama.

Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard spot in an upcoming American tournament.