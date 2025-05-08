Jannik Sinner's Body Transformation Shocks Tennis Fans
This weekend, Jannik Sinner will return to the tennis court for the first time in over three months. The last time the tennis world saw Sinner compete was during his victory at the Australian Open.
Shortly after securing his third Grand Slam in Melbourne, Sinner begrudgingly accepted a three-month ban for his 2024 doping case.
He has spoken a lot about how he did not want to accept the ban but has tried to turn a negative into a positive. It appears Sinner has done just that.
Naturally, the Italian superstar's first tournament after suspension in Rome at the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia). Sinner has been met with raucous cheers and quiet awe for his physical transformation.
At just 23 years old, Sinner still remains incredibly lean. He is currently listed as 6'3" and 170 pounds on the ATP website. But Sinner has noticeably added muscle during his time away from the sport.
It is so noticeable that tennis fans are clamoring about Sinner's bulking season on social media. Many jokingly admit to being jealous of the incredible glow up for the tennis star. Others want to know his training regimen.
Just comparing pictures from Sinner at the Australian Open (above) to today's practice session at the Italian Open (below) shows a big difference.
Sinner has easily added five to ten pounds of muscle over the past three months. His time away from the game has been good for his build, but will it benefit his game as well? Sinner could be rusty after to much time away from competition.
In September 2024, Sinner hired a new fitness coach and physiotherapist to his team after firing his staff members because of the doping scandal.
Sinner's new fitness coach is Marco Panichi, and Ulises Badiois is his physiotherapist. Both Panichi and Badio previously worked with Novak Djokovic. Sinner also continues to work with his osteopath, Andrea Cipolla.
Sinner is currently the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 7-0 with one title this season. His first match of the Italian Open is on Saturday against Mariano Navone in the second round.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner returns to a challenging 2025 Italian Open draw.
Carlos Alcaraz was asked about Roland Garros during his media availability at the Italian Open.
Naomi Osaka pulled off a dramatic comeback in the second round of the Italian Open.
Coco Gauff defends her faith against online "censorship."
Iga Swiatek addressed criticism of coach Wim Fissette and psychologist Daria Abramowicz.