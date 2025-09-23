Jannik Sinner Dealt Dream Draw at China Open 2025
The four Major tournaments are in the rearview mirrow, and the world's top players are sprinting to a thrilling conclusion of the season. That final push starts with the Asia Swing of the ATP schedule.
While World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is facing his own challenges in the Japan Open (ATP 500 Tokyo), No.2 Jannik Sinner has a surprisingly easy path to the final in the China Open (ATP 500 Beijing).
Tournament organizers for the China Open officially unveiled the full draw this morning, and it looks quite promising for Sinner. Below is a round-by-round breakdown for the one-seed.
Sinner will face unseeded No.59 Marin Cilic in the first round. From there, he will face either Zhizhen Zhang or a qualifier in the second round.
Sinner's competition will be more challenging when he will likely face either fifth-seeded Karen Khachanov or Benjamin Bonzi in the quarterfinals. Sinner is 4-1 against Khachanov and 3-0 advantage over Bonzi.
If Sinner advances to the semifinals, he could face either third-seeded Alex de Minaur or seventh-seeded Jakub Mensik. Sinner owns a 10-0 lead over de Minaur, but has not faced Mensik on the ATP Tour.
Should Sinner make it through his side of the bracket, the final could be a matchup against second-seeded Alexander Zverev, fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, or eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
A title in Beijing would provide a boost for Sinner. Not only is the $4 million cash prize a nice perk, but the 500 ranking points would also help him in his race against Alcaraz.
The China Open is played on hard courts at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center. The venue was built for the 2008 Olympic Games. In 2011, the center expanded to 11 courts.
Additionally, the facility also touts a 15,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof, named the "Diamond Court." The tennis center features a cutting-edge air-cooling technology to benefit players and spectators.
The China Open runs from September 25 through October 1, 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Federer says tournament organizers are using court speeds to help Sinner and Alcaraz.
Taylor Fritz takes down Alexander Zverev to win the Laver Cup.
Iga Swiatek pulls off a dramatic comeback to win the Korea Open.
Jannik Sinner has hired a prestigious ATP physiotherapist.
Jannik Sinner's brainwaves are the subject of Pablo Torre's latest investigation.