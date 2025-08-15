Jannik Sinner Explains Why He Rehired Controversial Fitness Coach
On Thursday, ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner looked to be in tip-top shape against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals. Sinner defeated Auger-Aliassime in straight sets: 6-0, 6-2.
It makes sense as Sinner took almost a full month off after winning Wimbledon, and has begun working with his old fitness coach again. Just before his historic Wimbledon run, Sinner fired his trainer and physiotherapist after less than a year of working together.
Athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio were brought on to Sinner's team in the wake of his doping scandal last summer. The saga stretched on throughout fall and winter before Sinner grudgingly accepted a three-month ban.
On July 23, Sinner's team confirmed that Umberto Ferrara, who had initially been let go in the wake of the positive Clostebol case, had been rehired as a fitness coach.
Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg asked Sinner about his decision to bring back Ferrara. Sinner replied, "It was a different situation. Now everything is different. I felt like, at this point, I needed someone who knew my body better.
"We worked together for about two years before this break. His work has brought me a lot of benefits. We worked on every area of my body: mobility, stability, and even my body's endurance has improved.
I think he did a great job. I also got along well with Marco [Panichi], but maybe he wasn't the best choice. I've always had a good feeling about Umberto," concluded Sinner.
Now that Sinner has his preferred team around him, fans can expect more dominance from the Italian superstar. He currently has a record of 30-3 with two titles (the Australian Open and Wimbledon).
Sinner faces unseeded Terence Atmane in the semifinals, and could possibly have another showdown against Carlos Alcaraz in the finals this weekend. Sinner and Alcaraz have firmly separated themselves from the rest of the sport and are poised to be the faces of tennis for many years to come.
The Cincinnati Open runs through August 18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Venus Williams secures wild card spot in the US Open at age 45.
Jessica Pegula sets her expected retirement date and one final goal.
Nike has finally dropped merchandise for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
Jannik Sinner opens up about his arm sleeve at the Cincinnati Open.
Aryna Sabalenka outlasted Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Open.