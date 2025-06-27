Jannik Sinner Fires Trainer and Physio Before Wimbledon
The tennis world is buzzing today with the grass court tournaments reaching their conclusions and the unveiling of the men's and women's draws for Wimbledon 2025.
As always, there are unexpected surprises for fans. Just three days before the start of his Wimbledon campaign, ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has radically shaken up his coaching staff.
According to Sky Sport and Italian news outlet Gazzetta, Sinner has parted ways with athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio. No reason has been reported for this shocking news.
Sinner added Panichi and Badio to his staff less than a year ago to replace Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi following his Clostebol case.
Sinner has looked great but not perfect following his three-month ban. The Italian superstar advanced to the finals of the Italian Open and the French Open, only to lose to Carlos Alcaraz at both events.
Electing for a shorter grass court season, Sinner has only played in the Halle Open in the lead-up to Wimbledon. Eventual champion Alexander Bublik upset Sinner in the Round of 16. Despite being the top-seed, Sinner will not be the favorite at Wimbledon.
The top-ranked Sinner has a record of 19-3 with one singles title (the Australian Open). Fans can expect Sinner to be asked about his surprising staff shakeup at his media day in London this weekend.
Wimbledon runs from June 30 - July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
