Novak Djokovic Accepts Wildcard for Geneva Open
The G.O.A.T. is going to Geneva. Novak Djokovic has accepted a wildcard spot to play in the 2025 Gonet Geneva Open. The ATP 250 event takes place on the clay courts of Geneva from May 18-24.
Djokovic is in search of his 100th career title, as he has not won a tournament since last year's Summer Olympics in Paris. Even worse, Djokovic has struggled through clay court season this year.
So far, Djokovic is 0-2 on clay courts. The 24-time Grand Slam champion lost in straight sets to unseeded players at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.
Last week, Djokovic pulled out of the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) with no excuse given. The ATP 1000 Rome is the final warmup before the French Open for most of the elite players.
Instead, Djokovic will step down a level and play against less challenging players to help find his rhythm on clay before Roland Garros.
But just because Djokovic is playing in an ATP 250 event, it does not guarantee an easy path to a title. The Serbian superstar started his year at the Brisbane International and lost in the quarterfinal.
Plus, the Geneva Open field is surprisingly strong this year. Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, and other contenders are signed up to compete in the tournament.
Currently, Djokovic is the World No. 6 with a record of 12-7 with zero titles.
