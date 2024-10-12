Jannik Sinner & Novak Djokovic Face Off in Shanghai Masters Finals
Earlier this year, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open before winning his first Grand Slam. Fast forward to one of the last tournaments of the season, and the two are scheduled to face off again.
Earlier today, Sinner beat Tomas Machac, and Djokovic downed Taylor Fritz to set up a finals showdown at the Shanghai Masters. Fans can watch the match at 4:30 a.m. EST on the Tennis Channel.
Sinner is the World No. 1 and has a record of 59-6 with six titles this year. The 23-year-old has won his first two Grand Slams, but it has not come without controversy - a doping scandal has dogged Sinner for the past two months.
Despite the drama, Sinner has officially claimed the ATP Year-End No. 1. He made more history by becoming the first Italian to achieve the feat.
Meanwhile, Djokovic is the World No. 4 and has a record of 32-8 with one title this year. The 37-year-old reminded fans why he is the greatest tennis player ever when he overcame a torn meniscus in the French Open to win Wimbledon and later a gold medal for Serbia in the Paris Olympics.
Djokovic has made it clear that he does not care about the ATP rankings, and is prioritizing Grand Slams at this point in his career.
Sinner and Djokovic have faced each other seven times. Djokovic holds a 4-3 lead, but Sinner has won three of the last four matches. Tomorrow morning's matchup will help cement the narrative of the nearly-completed season.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.