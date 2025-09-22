Federer: Court Speeds Designed to Favor Sinner and Alcaraz
The 2025 Laver Cup just reached its thrilling conclusion. Tennis fans can thank Roger Federer for helping develop the international competition. Naturally, Federer was all over San Francisco this past weekend promoting the tournament.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion appeared on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast. Around the 80-minute mark, Federer offered a bold theory that tournament organizers are using court speeds to help create finals matchups between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
When asked if there needed to be a course correction to adjust court speed, Federer replied emphatically, "Yes." He then gave an incredibly detailed explanation for why every tennis player has the same style now.
"That's why we, the tournament directors, we need to fix it. We need to have not only fast courts, but what we would want to see is Alcaraz or Sinner figure it out on lightning fast, and then have the same match on super slow and see how that matches up.
"That's how the rankings points used to be, remember? Back in the day, only 12 tournaments counted, so everybody would play on their favorite surface. And then they would sometimes meet, and those were the best matches when you had the attacker against a retriever, and now everyone plays similar," said Federer.
He continued, "It's because the tournament directors have allowed with the ball speed and the court speed that every week is basically the same. And that's why you can just go from winning, I don't know, French, Wimbledon, US Open, and just play the same way."
Federer detailed his theory, "Obviously, I understand the safety net that the tournament directors see in making the surface slower. It's for the weaker player — he has to hit extra amazing shots to beat Sinner, whereas if it's quick, he can only maybe blast a few and, at the right time and he gets past.
So that's what the tournament directors are thinking, like, 'I kind of like Sinner-Alcaraz in the finals, you know? It kind of works for the game'."
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz will face stiff competition in the Japan Open this week.
Taylor Fritz takes down Alexander Zverev to win the Laver Cup.
Iga Swiatek pulls off a dramatic comeback to win the Korea Open.
Jannik Sinner has hired a prestigious ATP physiotherapist.
Jannik Sinner's brainwaves are the subject of Pablo Torre's latest investigation.