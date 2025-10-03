Qinwen Zheng Withdraws From 2 Tournaments After Elbow Injury

We’re sad to announce that Qinwen Zheng has withdrawn from this year’s Ningbo Open due to an injury 💔

We know how much she means to Chinese fans and we’ll be cheering for her recovery every step of the way.



Get well soon, Queenwen. 🙏#Ningbo #NingboOpen #QinwenZheng pic.twitter.com/dJ8cQfayKs