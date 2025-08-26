Jannik Sinner Talks Evolution of His Rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will forever be linked together in tennis history. The two top-ranked players and faces of the sport have only competed against each other for a handful of years on the tour, but it has already created a generational-defining rivalry.
Sinner and Alcaraz are prompted to discuss each other during almost every press conference, including directly after matches with other players.
On Tuesday, Sinner kicked off his 2025 US Open campaign with a first-round win over Vit Kopriva in straight sets: 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. After the match, Sinner fielded questions about everything from Alcaraz's new haircut to their quarterfinal match at the 2022 US Open.
Sinner was asked about his match against Alcaraz three years ago and how significant it felt to him. Sinner answered the question, but also shared insight into how their rivalry has evolved.
"You know, three years back, I felt like we were getting to know each other obviously and in different ways, but we also didn't know exactly what to expect in the future. It's the same now. You don't know what's happening," explained Sinner.
The 24-year-old continued, "I feel like when we were very, very young, it was like a kind of match where you just go on court and just hit. Now I feel like we have to prepare tactically, we have to prepare it also emotionally and mentally. It's everything different, because, in the past three years, we faced each other many times, and every match we play is different, if we watch the tactical side.
So we make adjustments. But for sure it was an important match to see also that our peak is very interesting to see also from the outside. It was for sure one of the key matches, even if we were very young," concluded Sinner.
So far, Alcaraz leads the head-to-head record with Sinner 9-5. Additionally, the Spanish superstar is two years younger (22 compared to 24) and has one more Grand Slam title (5 to 4).
Luckily for the sport, this rivalry is just getting started, and there should be plenty more matches between these two phenoms.
The US Open singles runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek breaks Monica Seles' record in her US Open first-round win.
Taylor Fritz gave his opinion on Daniil Medvedev's meltdown at the US Open.
Exclusive: Novak Djokovic discusses Lacoste's GOAT collection in Manhattan.
Alex Eala becomes first Filipina to win a Grand Slam match at the 2025 US Open.
Emma Raducanu is optimistic after her first-round win in the 2025 US Open.