Jasmine Paolini Splits with Coach After Miami Open
After ten years of working together, Jasmine Paolini announced her split with longtime coach Renzo Furlan. The Italian tennis star is currently the WTA World No. 6 with a record of 12-6.
The news came shortly after Paolini's loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open semifinal and the conclusion of the Sunshine Double.
Paolini made the announcement on Instagram, "After 10 amazing years together, I want to say a huge thank you to Renzo Furlan for everything he's done for me.
We've been on an incredible journey, shared unforgettable moments, including an amazing 2024 with the finals at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, and winning Olympic gold in Paris.
And even in 2025, we've started strong. Renzo has been such an important part of my growth, both as a player and as a person. Everything I've learned from him will stay with me and continue to guide me in this new chapter, he'll always be an important person in my life.
I'm truly grateful for the time, energy, and sacrifices he's made for me, often far from home and his family. I have so much respect and appreciation for him.
For his professionalism, his passion, and the values he's passed on to me over all these years. Renzo, I'm really thankful for everything. Wishing you all the best for what's next! Thanks for everything, (praying hands emoji) Jas."
