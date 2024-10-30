Karen Khachanov Stops Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Paris Masters
It is easy to forget that Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard entered the Rolex Paris Masters as a wildcard. The 21-year-old quickly became one of the hottest sensations in the sport over the past summer.
Mpetshi Perricard rose in the ATP Rankings from 206 to 31. More recently, the French superstar beat Ben Shelton in Basel and Frances Tiafoe in Paris in less than 72 hours and was riding a six-match win streak.
However, World No. 21 Karen Khachanov was finally able to provide an answer to Mpetshi Perricard's powerful game. On Wednesday, Khachanov defeated Mpetshi Perricard in three sets: 6-7 (12), 6-1, 6-4.
As a sign of Mpetshi Perricard's talent, he won the first set despite Khachanov winning two return points. After dropping the grueling first set, Khachanov settled in and won the last two sets.
After the match, Khachanov reflected on the first set. "I said, 'If I keep playing like this, let's see if I have chances.' I got them. I took them. I played great. I didn't lose my serve until the end of the match. I think that made the difference."
This could be the end of the ATP season for Mpetshi Perricard, and it was an unforgettable campaign for the breakout star. He will be among the young players to watch next year. Meanwhile, Khachanov will face Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
