King of Clay: Rafael Nadal Gets Grand Slam Tribute at Roland Garros
There are few athletes who define a tournament the way Rafael Nadal has defined Roland Garros. For two decades, his name has been synonymous with the clay courts at Roland Garros.
Court Phillipe-Chatrier became his second home, and the Parisian clay became something sacred as he carved out one of the greatest legacies in tennis history.
From his first French Open title at 19 to his dominant run to the title in 2017, when he became the first man to win 10 singles titles at the same grand slam, Nadal wasn't just a champion at Roland Garros. He was Roland Garros.
A little over a year ago, Nadal played his final match in Paris with a first-round defeat to Alexander Zverev. He was vague with his comments regarding retirement at the time, still unclear about when he would play his final match.
His decision came months later when he officially retired in Malaga after Spain lost to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals.
While the Davis Cup Finals marked Nadal's physical departure, it left a sense of unfinished business. If Nadal was going to say goodbye to a sport he redefined, it was only fitting that it happened at Roland Garros.
On the first day of Roland Garros, the tennis world officially bid Nadal farewell on Court Phillipe-Chatrier on the 20th anniversary of his debut on the court at 18 years old. It was an emotional tribute, with tears shed by both his family and the crowd that came to support him.
Deafening cheers and endless applause greeted the Spaniard as he entered Chatrier, with spectators, players, tournament officials, and more coming together to celebrate the legacy Nadal has cemented on Parisian clay.
The 15,000-capacity stadium was awash with fans clad in terracotta-colored t-shirts bearing 'Merci Rafa,' including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. A section of the crowd wore white shirts, with one side spelling out 'Rafa' in the stands while another spelled '14 RG.'
A video of Nadal's greatest achievements at the tournament opened the ceremony as the man himself looked on with tears in his eyes. He then gave a speech in a mix of French, Spanish, and English, thanking each member of his family, his team, and France.
"You can't imagine how fulfilling it is to feel loved in the place that means the most to you," Nadal said during his speech in French.
"You gave me the chance to receive the Olympic torch from Zinedine Zidane. You gave me a beautiful statue here at Roland-Garros. You made me feel like just another Frenchman. I may no longer be able to play in front of you, but my heart and my memories will always remain here."
The tribute turned into a gathering of the greats as Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic surprised Nadal on the court for a reunion of the 'Big 4.' The three embraced Nadal before he addressed how their rivalries impacted his career.
"We, all of us, achieved our dreams," Nadal said in English. "We became tennis players. We played in the both important stages of our careers. I think we showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but in a good way, being good colleagues and respect each other very well."
FFT president Gilles Moretton and Roland Garros tournament director Amélie Mauresmo handed Nadal a glass trophy engraved with the word 'legend' underneath a list of his title-winning years.
The ceremony concluded with the two revealing a plaque with Nadal's name, footprint, and number of Roland Garros titles forever stamped on Chatrier's clay. It was a tribute fit for the King of Clay.
"It's impossible to describe in words what represent for me to have this space in the most important court in my life," Nadal said in a press conference following the ceremony.
"Twenty years ago, I was thinking about the next practice. I never thought about becoming one of the best players of all time or winning grand slams. I just worried about trying to improve every single day. I felt that way during all my career, and step by step, that's why I was able to build this successful career."
