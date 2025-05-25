Adidas Launches 'Lucid Lime' Kits for Roland Garros 2025
Just a days away from Roland Garros 2025, adidas released their men's and women's tennis kits in a campaign starring all of the brand's ambassadors.
Adidas launched a promotional video starring Elina Svitolina as she took a tour of the Adihouse in Paris, France. The Ukranian explored the living room, where mannequins could be seen wearing the men's kits while browsing through a selection of the women's kits.
The video continues with Svitolina making her way through the first floor of the house, revealing adidas' Adihouse Journal promoting the kits before stepping outside to show off the pool and a set inspired by the outdoor Parisian cafes.
Svitolina is wearing the Tennis Climacool Y-Dress ($90) in black. The dress is designed with a slim-fitting silhouette with CLIMACOOL, fast-drying fibers that reduce sweat and produce a cooling system across the skin.
Svitolina also wore the Avacourt 2 Tennis Shoes ($150) in lucid lemon. Maria Sakkari will be wearing the same kit for her first match at the tournament.
Adidas released two other promotional videos set on the outdoor Paris cafe at Adihouse. One featured Stefanos Tsitsipas sitting at one of the tables with a plate of macarons.
Meanwhile, another starred American WTA player, Ashlyn Krueger, holds the Adihouse Journal with sneak peeks of the 2025 kits.
Tsitsipas wore one of three of the adidas men's kits. The Greek will be wearing the Tennis Pro FreeLift Tee ($80) in lucid lemon and the Tennis Climacool Shorts and Leggings Set ($75) in black.
He will also be wearing the Barricade 13 Tennis Shoes ($160) made with recycled materials and a repetitor midsole for added support.
Some of the players on tour have already been playing in Lucid Lemon and Black combinations alongside pastel kits to match the spring aesthetic of clay season. However, the Roland Garros collection is strictly limited to Lucid Lemon and Black.
Other ATP players like Francisco Cerundolo, Jakub Mensik, and Alex Michelson will wear a version of the Club Tennis Polo Shirt, although their kit's polos will have zippers rather than the traditional buttons.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's kit differs from the rest of the men. He will be playing in a black sleeveless kit à la Rafael Nadal style.
Several of adidas' WTA ambassadors will also be playing in a sleeveless kit, with Karolina Muchova and Wang Xinyu sporting a sleeveless black kit and Iva Jovic wearing a two-piece sleeveless black kit.
None of the sleeveless sets are available online; however, a limited selection of adidas' 2025 Roland Garros collection in now available for purchase on the adidas website.
