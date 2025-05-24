Naomi Osaka Hit With "Scary" 5AM Drug Test Before French Open
Perhaps no sport in the world is more rigorous with its drug testing than tennis. While the punishments for failed drug tests can vary wildly for players, the protocol remains rigid.
For four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, that meant a shocking phone call early in the morning to undergo a standard drug test.
Osaka participated in her pre-tournament press conference today at Roland Garros. During the brief presser, Osaka recounted her story from earlier that morning.
"They're kind of scary. Yeah, for me, anti-doping is like... I don't have a great relationship with them," said Osaka.
She explained, "Just because they always come and take blood and urine, which I don't know if that disgusts people to say, but whatever, and my veins are very notoriously hard to find."
Osaka shared, "And today was kind of scary because the last year I was here, they also came at 5:00 a.m., and the lady couldn't find my veins at all.
Osaka laughed off the experience, which resulted in multiple attempts at finding a vein and subsequent bruising on her arms.
It has been a strong past few months for Osaka. She is the World No. 49 with a record of 17-6. Earlier this month, she won the WTA 125K Saint-Malo and made the fourth round of the Italian Open.
Osaka starts her campaign in Paris against Paula Badosa on Monday, May 26. The Japanese superstar has never advanced beyond the second round of the French Open.
