Madrid Open Cancels All Play for April 28 Due to Power Outages
On Monday afternoon, Coco Gauff's post-match interview following her win over Belinda Bencic in the Madrid Open was abruptly cut short when the microphone stopped working.
It seemed like an innocuous moment, but it was the beginning of widespread power outages across large parts of Spain and neighboring countries.
Currently, there is no exact explanation for the power outage or a definitive timetable for when electricity will flow again.
In the meantime, tournament organizers for the Mutua Madrid Open have taken a cautious approach by canceling all remaining matches for Monday, April 28.
Tournament organizers released the following statement in a social media post:
"For reasons beyond the control of the organisation and in order to guarantee general safety, the nationwide power-cut experienced in Spain on Monday 28 April has forced the cancellation of both the day and night sessions at the Mutua Madrid Open."
The ATP and WTA have yet to release their official statements. However, some of the world's best tennis players were scheduled to play today.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Iga Swiatek, and No. 5 Madison Keys were among the WTA players slated to compete today.
On the ATP side, No. 5 Jack Draper, No. 6 Alex De Minaur, and a handful of top-20 players were scheduled to play as well.
