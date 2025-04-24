Challengers: Naomi Osaka Commits to WTA 125 Tournament
On Tuesday, Lucia Bronzetti defeated Naomi Osaka in three sets at the Madrid Open. It was a disheartening first-round loss for Osaka, who let her disenchantment be known with a series of social media posts.
Luckily, the former World No. 1 quickly recovered from her "crash out" with a positive Instagram update and has doubled-down on her commitment to playing tennis.
Earlier today, Osaka officially accepted a wild card spot in the WTA 125 Saint-Malo.
While it is highly unsual to see a four-time Grand Slam champion competing in a challenger tournament, it could be exact what Osaka needs right now.
Instead of suffering early exits in Masters 1000 events, Osaka can find her rhythm by playing in smaller tournaments and steadily stacking up rankings points.
Additionally, titles and losses at WTA 125s are not included in a player's WTA Tour head-to-head statistics. It can serve as practice against strong competition with little stress.
The WTA 125 Saint-Malo is scheduled for April 27 - May 4. The clay court tournament will help Osaka prepare for the Italian Open in Rome (May 7-18) and the French Open in Paris (May 25 - June 8).
Osaka is curretntly the WTA World No. 55 Osaka with a record of 9-5.
