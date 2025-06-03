Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Wimbledon After "Small Setback"
After missing all of clay court season, Nick Kyrgios will also miss all of the upcoming grass-court season, including Wimbledon. The Australian tennis star made the announcement on his Instagram story early Tuesday morning.
"I've hit a small setback in my recovery, and unfortunately, I won’t make it back for grass season this year," said Kyrgios on Instagram.
"I know how much you’ve been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road, though, and I’m already working hard to get back stronger than ever."
Kyrgios did not specify the injury he was dealing with, although he emphasized it was minor. However, he has a long history of wrist issues that caused him to miss most of the past few seasons. More recently, Kyrgios battled an abdominal injury.
In addition to Wimbledon, Kyrgios had committed to playing the ATP Stuttgart 250 (BOSS OPEN), which runs from June 9 to 15. Kyrgios had used his protected (No. 21) to enter the tournament.
It's a sad situation for Kyrgios, who has suggested retirement after this season. The pinnacle of his career occurred at Wimbledon when he faced Novak Djokovic in the final in 2022.
Tennis fans have not seen Kyrgios on the court since the Miami Open in March. He has a singles record of 1-4 and a doubles record of 1-2.
Since Kyrgios is missing Wimbledon, it feels like a safe bet that he will be on the ESPN broadcast team for the Grand Slam. Kyrgios has been a part of ESPN's tennis coverage of Major tournaments, offering commentary on the court and in the booth.
The outspoken player has become a larger force in the sport with his voice on social media and during television broadcasts. Kyrgios has been a vocal critic of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek during their doping scandals.
