Qinwen Zheng Explains Elbow Sleeve & Absent Physiotherapist
After finishing 2024 off strong, Qinwen Zheng got off to a rough start in 2025. Zheng had a brief off-season, lost her coach for two months after he had hip surgery and has dealt with an ongoing elbow pain.
All of those factors could contribute to her 2-3 start to the season. However, her coach is back, and Zheng just gave an update on her health as the competes for a WTA 1000 Masters title.
Throughout all of the 2025 season, Zheng has sported a Nike compression sleeve on her right elbow. Many fans and media personalities have speculated that it is the root cause of her issues serving the ball.
The Chinese superstar told Titan Sports, "There's still a little pain, but it doesn't significantly affect my play. I can still feel it a bit, so wearing the sleeve provides some protection."
Zheng also told the outlet she won't wear the sleeve all the time and will decide when to take it off based on her recovery progress.
Additionally, Zheng explained to Titan Sports why her physiotherapist was not at Indian Wells.
"I let her go back to rest and readjust. After all, she has been with me for a long time. She will come back later, but team members also need time to rest. Plus, I wanted to bring a fresh dynamic to the team," said Zheng.
The 8-seed Zheng faces unseeded Lulu Sun in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells tonight. The winner of tonight's match will face Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 11.
