Mirra Andreeva Keeps Detailed Notes On Her Tennis Rivals
Mirra Andreeva is taking the WTA by storm. The 17-year-old has defeated Iga Swiatek twice in less than a month and is slated for a finals showdown against Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells.
Just as it appeared that Swiatek and Sabalenka had a firm lock on the WTA for the foreseeable future, Andreeva is making tennis fans and media rethink their prior assumptions about the future of the sport.
Andreeva's game showcases equal parts skill and poise. However, her preparation could be what is boosting her to the top of the sport.
During her semifinal match against Swiatek, the television broadcast zoomed in on Andreeva's notebook, which was full of hand-written notes about her opponents.
The video was shared online by the Tennis Channel, and we can see the names (Elina) Svitolina, (Elena) Rybakina, (Clara) Tauson, (Varvara) Gracheva—all of her opponents for Indian Wells.
The broadcasters described the notebook as full of "copious" and called it "amazing." They pointed out that many players journal, including Swiatek, but taking it out mid-match is less common.
The more the tennis world learns about Andreeva, the more they like her personality and competitive spirit. Currently, she is the World No. 11 with a record of 18-3.
Andreeva faces the top-ranked Sabalenka at 2:00 p.m. EST on Sunday in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
