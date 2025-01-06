Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup with Boyfriend Cordae
On Monday morning, Naomi Osaka announced on social media that she and her longtime boyfriend, Cordae, have ended their relationship.
Osaka wrote, "Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad."
She concluded, "Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."
The Japanese tennis and American rapper Cordae began their relationship in 2019. Cordae was regularly seen cheering from the stands during Osaka's tennis matches, and Osaka returned the favor at his concerts.
Shortly after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, Osaka revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's first child.
It has been a rough past few months for Osaka. While dealing with relationship issues behind the scenes, she has battled injuries in her professional life.
Osaka missed most of the Asia Swing of the 2024 WTA season after suffering a back and abdominal injury during her match against Coco Gauff. The injury ended Osaka's comeback season.
Then, this past weekend, Osaka looked great at the ASB Classic (Auckland WTA 250 tournament). She advanced to the finals before retiring due to another injury. Her ability to play in the 2025 Australian Open is now in doubt.
