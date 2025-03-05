Naomi Osaka unveils neon yellow Nike outfit for Indian Wells
Every time Naomi Osaka steps on the tennis court, it is newsworthy. Not just because Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion but also because she is a fashion icon.
Osaka made waves with her on-court outfits at the last two Majors tournaments and has already unveiled her look for the upcoming WTA 1000 at Indian Wells.
Hana Kuma, a creative house founded by Osaka, shared a video on Instagram breaking down the Japanese superstar's bright outfit for Indian Wells.
The narrator analyzed pictures of Osaka's upcoming outfit, which is a "light neon yellow green version of her Australian Open kit." She gave extra attention to Osaka's player-exclusive Nike tennis shoes.
Osaka is wearing an unreleased colorway of the Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1 with incredible details. The front features a koi fish design, which is a Japanese symbol of courage and strength.
As always, Osaka's kicks feature an inspirational quote. This colorway contains the message, "Return unto others twice as hard as they serve unto you."
The narrator concludes the video by saying, "With fashion, culture, and mentality woven into every piece, Naomi continues to bring meaning to her on-court style."
Osaka is currently the WTA World No. 56 with a record of 5-2, with both losses being retirements due to a nagging abdominal injury.
Osaka faces Camilia Osorio tonight in the first round of Indian Wells. The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs through March 16, 2025.
