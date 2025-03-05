Nick Kyrgios cuts practice short due to wrist injury at Indian Wells
Many fans consider the 2025 ATP season to be the last dance for Nick Kyrgios. The controversial tennis star has alluded to this year being his farewell tour and is aiming to play as much as his body will allow.
Kyrgios is now in question for playing the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The 29-year-old was a no-show for both of his hour-long scheduled practice sessions on Sunday afternoon.
Fans lined up around to watch Kyrgios practice in Stadium 8, only to be disappointed by absence. Additionally, a video shared by Septimo Game showed Kyrgios struggling with a wrist injury.
On Tuesday, the news outlet said Kyrgios had to stop training with Sho Shimabukuro due to new discomfort in his wrist. The video shows Kyrgios doubled over in pain as he holds his right wrist.
Earlier this week, Kyrgios participated on the pickleball court with Naomi Osaka at the Desert Smash charity event.
Kyrgios is the No. 1099 and has a record of 0-2. Both of Kyrgios's matches were hard-fought losses against strong players. However, he blamed wrist and core injuries for hampering him in both matches.
Kyrgios is scheduled to face Botic van de Zandschulp at 2:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 6. If Kyrgios wins, he will face Novak Djokovic in the second round on Friday.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs through March16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
