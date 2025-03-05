Carlos Alcaraz questions why Indian Wells resurfaced courts now
The start of the Sunshine Double is here, and tennis fans are preparing for back-to-back Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. However, it would not be tennis without some drama.
Just before the start of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, tournament organizers announced that all of the courts' surfaces had been adjusted when they switched companies.
After 25 years, Indian Wells changed its surface provider from Plexipave to Laykold (the same provider as the Miami Open and US Open). Fans immediately speculated that it would result in a much faster pace than usual at Indian Wells.
The weather conditions could still play a factor, but players can expect a lower bounce and faster courts this year. It came as a major surprise to players, including ATP World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.
According to The Tennis Letter, Alcaraz gave an honest answer when asked how the resurfaced hard court would impact his game.
"The court is faster, right? I don't know. Honestly, it's a change that I didn't understand when I saw it; it was 25 years since the tournament, it was the same court, and then right now, it has changed," said Alcaraz.
The four-time Grand Slam champion continued, "I don't know the reason why did it. I don't know. I have to practice on it. I think I consider myself a player who adapt very well his game, you know, on the surfaces and all the conditions that you're playing on."
Alcaraz concluded, "I think I play great tennis anyway, even though the courts are a bit faster. But all I can say is I didn't understand when I saw it."
With the tournament already underway, players will learn what to expect with the new surface. Alcaraz starts his campaign at Indian Wells on Friday in the Round of 64 against the winner of Quentin Halys and a qualifier.
Alcaraz has won Indian Wells the past two years and is looking for a historic three-peat in the desert. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Qinwen Zheng stars in new Nike ad for sports bras.
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are on a collision course at Indian Wells.
Can Naomi Osaka overcome a brutal draw at Indian Wells?
Emma Raducanu must face Coco Gauff in Indian Wells' second round.