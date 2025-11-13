Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Tennis Stars Stun on the Beach

The 2025 ATP Finals is down to its final days, and the WTA season already reached its thrilling conclusion last weekend. With almost all of the world's top tennis players done for the year, they are taking a much-needed break from the sport.

Despite dealing with soaring temperatures all season long, beaches (or at least warm weather destinations) are still the go-to choice for players vacationing during their extremely short off-season.

Luckily for fans, some of the most popular players share sneak peeks at their personal lives on social media. Below are some of the highlights from players' off-seasons.

Aryna Sabalenka

The WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka never hides how she relaxes during her breaks from training and competition. She likes to soak in the sun with a drink in her hand.

After losing to Elena Rybakina in the WTA Finals championship match, Sabalenka previewed her plans, "I guess I'll just sit back right on the Maldives having my tequila." By the looks of her latest Instagram post, Sabalenka's off-season has started the way she planned.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's season ended almost a month ago after she suffered an injury in the Japan Open. Osaka has reflected on her productive season with a heartfelt Instagram post. As of last week, she was enjoying the Caribbean.

Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend

Osaka's vacation continued when she linked up with Taylor Townsend for an epic TikTok video. The two tennis stars danced to the viral 4 Non Blondes-Nicki Minaj mashup of "What's Going On?" and "Beez in the Trap."

Daniil Medvedev

Perhaps no men's tennis player needed a break more than Daniil Medvedev. He ended 2024 with multiple crashouts on the court and carried that frustration into 2025. However, he finished his 2025 season on a high note and is enjoying some family time on the beach.

Alex Eala

Filipina trailblazer Alexandra Eala enjoyed a breakout season, making history every step of the way. While Eala is not on the beach, she is enjoying ziplining in Thailand.

Emma Raducanu

In contrast to most players, Emma Raducanu is in her home country, wearing a coat, and staying involved in sports. Raducanu recently enjoyed a fun day with England Rugby, which she documented on Instagram.

Paula Badosa

For other players, their offseason workouts have already begun. Paula Badosa battled back injuries throughout 2025, resulting in a shortened season. The Spanish star shared a day in her life during the off-season on Instagram.

Qinwen Zheng

Meanwhile, Qinwen Zheng maintains her busy schedule of sponsorship events with luxury brands. Zheng's portfolio of business partnerships makes her one of the most marketed female athletes in the world. The Chinese superstar recently participated in an event for Dior.

