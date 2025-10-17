Naomi Osaka Announces End of Her Season: How Did She Do in 2025?
There were serious questions about Naomi Osaka's left injury sustained during her second-round match against Suzan Lamens at the Japan Open earlier this week.
Despite her optimistic tone, Osaka withdrew from the tournament and later announced the end of her 2025 season in an Instagram post.
"And that's a wrap on my year. Great year, everybody. Let's do it again next year. Maybe a little differently. But yeah, it was fun," Osaka said with a laugh. She concluded, "See you in Australia."
Despite not winning any titles, the four-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed her best campaign in years. She finished as the WTA World No. 16 with a record of 33-15. Below are the moments that defined her season.
January - February
Osaka started the season off strong by racing to the ASB Classic final and the third round of the Australian Open before retiring due to injuries in both matches.
Despite dealing with a nagging abdominal injury and her breakup with Cordae, Osaka had highlights from the first month of the year. She quickly rose from World No. 59 to No. 42 by the end of January. However, she would miss all of the Middle East Swing.
March
After a long layoff, Osaka suffered an early exit at Indian Wells. She apologized to fans, calling her loss to Camilia Osorio "the worst match of my life."
A strong showing in the Miami Open saved Osaka's Sunshine Double. She advanced to the Round of 16, and her confidence was at the highest levels since before the pandemic. Osaka even celebrated her Haitian roots, endearing herself to local fans.
April - May
The clay court season was one of the most pivotal times of Osaka's season. After losing in the first round of Madrid, she signed up for the WTA 125K Saint Malo and won. She carried that momentum into the Italian Open with another Round of 16 run.
However, that excitement was short-lived after a devastating first-round loss to the tenth-seeded Paula Badosa in the French Open. Osaka apologized to her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, in a teary post-match press conference.
June - July
Osaka began the grass court season at 17-7. After early exits in Berlin and Homburg, she advanced to the third round of Wimbledon. Yet, a troubling trend of falling apart in the third set began with her loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
The 27-year-old said she "had nothing positive to say about herself" after the match. She then took a swipe at ESPN for how the media outlet portrays her after losses.
July - September
The North American hard-court swing was a major opportunity for Osaka, and she fired Mouratoglou after losing to Emma Raducanu in the second round of the DC Open.
Osaka hired Iga Swiatek's former coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, and immediately went on a finals run in Montreal. However, her strong showing in the Canadian Open was overshadowed by her poor post-match speech after losing to Victoria Mboko.
Despite the final loss in Montreal, Osaka was playing her best tennis of the year. She defeated Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open before eventually losing to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals. Osaka dominated headlines with her on-court fashion and custom Labubus.
September - October
The Japanese superstar did not get to enjoy a long run in the Asian Swing of the calendar. Like so many other players, Osaka battled injuries and soaring temperatures late in the season. She ended her Asian Swing with a record of 3-3 over the course of three tournaments.
Fans can expect Osaka to be well-rested and ready to make more gains in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.