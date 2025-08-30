Naomi Osaka Asks Fans to Cheer for Her in Coco Gauff Match at US Open
Two of the WTA's most popular players picked up big wins on Saturday afternoon, setting up a highly anticipated showdown in the fourth round. Coco Gauff beat Magdalena Frech in straight sets, and Naomi Osaka defeated Daria Kasatkina in three sets.
The potential matchup between Gauff and Osaka has been highlighted since the draw was announced last week. Naturally, Osaka was asked about it during her post-match interview from center court.
Osaka joked, "Can somebody come to the match and cheer for me because… I mean, it's kind of tough playing an American here, but I hope you guys kind of adopted me as well." The Japanese superstar added, "I also see her as a little sister, so it's really cool to be playing here again."
While Osaka is extremely popular in the sport thanks to her exciting playstyle and even more dazzling fashion style, Gauff will still have the advantage with the American crowd.
Gauff has a 3-2 lead against Osaka in head-to-head matches on the WTA Tour. Gauff won their last two meetings, including a walkover when Osaka suffered an injury in last year's China Open. Gauff went viral for helping carry Osaka's bags off the court.
Osaka has won four Grand Slams in her career, but has not won a title since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter in July 2023. Meanwhile, Gauff has won two Grand Slams. Her only title this year was the French Open. Both players have changed coaches this month.
The three-seed Gauff will face the 23-seed Osaka in the Round of 16 on Sunday, August 31. The winner advances to the quarterfinals and is one step closer to capturing another elusive Grand Slam title.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
