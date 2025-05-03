Naomi Osaka is One Win from First Championship in 4 Years

Naomi Osaka (55) defeats Leolia Jeanjean (107) 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 and reaches her first ever final on clay!



3 wins in a row against 3 French players at the Saint Malo 125 Challenger tournament.



Back in the top 50 again.



She awaits the winner of Golubic - Juvan in the final. pic.twitter.com/5anWsnybBJ