Naomi Osaka is One Win from First Championship in 4 Years
Not many active players on the WTA Tour have received more criticism and faced more doubt than Naomi Osaka.
Over the past few years, a growing number of fans have begun questioning Osaka's commitment to tennis.
After this past week, no one can deny the four-time Grand Slam champion is completely serious about returning to her old form. Osaka has swallowed her pride and competed in the WTA 125 Saint-Malo.
Osaka will face the winner of Viktorija Golubic and Kaja Juvan in the final on Sunday, May 4. If Osaka wins the final, it will be her first tournament championship since the 2021 Australian Open.
Unfortunately, it will not count toward her seven WTA Tour-level singles titles. WTA 125 tournaments are designated as Challenger events, and they are not officially considered WTA Tour titles.
Osaka has only won one WTA 125 title, which was at the Hua Hin Championship in 2015.
Challengers are a long way from Grand Slams, but Osaka should be commended for taking the steps necessary to improve her game. So far this season, Osaka has a singles record of 9-4and is the WTA World No. 55.
Osaka is expected to continue her clay court campaign at the Italian Open next week and then the French Open later this month.
