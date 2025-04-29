Jannik Sinner Reportedly Dating a 31-Year-Old Russian Model
Tennis fans have desperately missed Jannik Sinner over the past three months. Sinner won the Australian Open and grudgingly accepted a three-month ban to put his 2024 doping scandal behind him.
When Sinner makes his highly anticipated return to Rome for the Italian Open next month, he will likely do it with a new girlfriend by his side.
Multiple news outlets are reporting that 23-year-old Sinner is now dating Lara Lieto. She is a 31-year-old Russian model who previously dated actor Adrien Brody.
Meanwhile, Sinner split with longtime girlfriend and professional tennis player Anna Kalinskaya in late 2024.
Sinner has recently begun ramping up his training by practicing on the clay courts in France and Spain.
Earlier this week, Chi Magazine photographed Lieto next to Sinner at the Monte Carlo Country Club. The reporting appears to remove all doubt the two are now together publicly.
Despite missing three months of action, Sinner still sits comfortably atop the ATP Rankings. The Italian superstar is World No. 1 with a record of 7-0 with one title.
