New Balance Unveils Coco Gauff's Roland-Garros Tennis Shoes for 'Grey Days'
For the 2025 edition of New Balance’s Grey Days, the brand is unveiling a special edition of the Coco CG2, the latest version of Coco Gauff’s signature tennis shoe.
Dropping on May 25th, the Grey Day model features a pale blue grey color over the New Balance logo and outsole against the cream of the rest of the shoe in place of the CG2's latest green and white colorway.
The contrast between the softer blue grey and the lightness of the cream offset the harsh reds of clay courts, ensuring the shoe will stand out at Roland-Garros.
The special edition shoe is a part of New Balance's Grey Days celebrations, which kick off on May 1st. Grey Days is a long tribute to the timeless quality of the brand's lasting legacy in its signature color: grey. New Balance introduced the color in the 1980s as a part of its quest to create the superior running shoe.
Grey was the defining color given the concrete pavement and asphalt roads that served as a background for many runners, eliminating the ragged look of white running shoes after they've hit the streets. And while the brand's styles evolved to embrace modern technology and creative innovation, the color continues to represent New Balance's style legacy.
The month-long event will bring together the brand's ambassadors and athletes for a variety of special-edition products, VIP events, and stories that embrace the meaning of the color grey.
New Balance will launch the shade across 21 footwear styles and 11 apparel designs throughout May, ranging from all-time classics to modern favorites.
The CG2 introduces a mid-cut silhouette, providing a bold, non-traditional look that differenciates it from the typical tennis shoe. The shoe is designed to improve court-ready performance while elevating the creative vision of Gauff's signature model.
The shoe's dual-density FuelCell midsole not only provides exceptional cushioning, but it also grants energy returns to assist a player's response when recovering to the baseline. Lastly, a carbon fiber plate adds stability, ensuring the shoe meets the demands of every aspect of the game.
This is the second time Gauff will bring the Grey Day celebration to grand slam tennis. The Coco CG2 ($160) is currently available in multiple colorways on newbalance.com.
