Lorenzo Musetti Debuts New ASICS x A.P.C. Kit at Madrid Open
Lorenzo Musetti isn't just delivering serves on the court.
The Italian debuted a fresh kit from ASICS and French fashion house A.P.C. second collaboration and first head-to-toe tennis collection for his first round match against Tomas Etcheverry at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open.
Musetti's all-white kit is reminiscent of the 2000s oversized sleeveless styles often worn by Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.
The look's standout is the A.P.C. x Crew Sleeveless Top ($90), which features defined, square shoulders and wider arm holes for improved mobility. The ASICS logo replaces the A in A.P.C. for a refined combination of the two brands in celebration of the landmark collection.
Musetti's A.P.C. x 5in Shorts ($90) is another throwback to the 1970's-esque short shorts popularized by some of the greats like Arthur Ashe and Björn Borg. Thin blue double topstitching inspired by Japanese design run just above the edge of the shorts, with rounded edges and stylized slits adding to the vintage effect.
The A.P.C. x Gel-Resolution X tennis shoes ($230) are another highlight of the kit's elevation in both style and functionality. Considering both stability and comfort, the shoe uses a DYNAWALL™ makeup to help players with smoother transitions between shots.
The additional support from the DYNALACING™ system improves side-to-side agility, and re-engineered FF Blast Plus Eco foam adds additional support to keep a player's foot in place. The dark blue detailing is the only pop of color on the kit, tying back into the dark blue of the collaboration's logo and fine topstiching on the shorts.
The all white kit also comes in a women's style, which Belinda Bencic wore during her matches in Madrid. In a twist of the men's sleeveless style, Bencic wore the On Court Women Crew Top ($90) in a slimmer silhouette and the On Court 2-N-1 Shorts ($90), which featured integrated leggings.
Jasmine Paolini is wearing the same kit in ASICS's signature dark blue. Musetti and Bencic's kits are a part of a larger collection released by ASICS and A.P.C. ahead of the European clay court swing, with a 20 piece on-court collection and 30 piece off-court.
The collection is centered around a unisex look in blue and white as an ode to A.P.C.'s monochromatic palette. It's a minimalistic take on the modern tennis player – preppy kits, distinct silhouettes, and technically elevated shoes.
The on-court collection is a testament to ASICS' commitment to leading the tennis apparel industry in performance technology and A.P.C.'s style aesthetics.
The collection's clothing is made with moisture-wicking stretch material for easier movement and moisture control while the line's shoes are made with enhanced materials to improve abrupt turns while running on court.
The collection is heavily influenced by ASICS's Japanese roots, with three core elements making appearances throughout. Kasane, the Japanese concept of layering, is incorporated in the wrap design on the Crew Sleeveless Top, 5in Short, and 2-N-1 Shorts.
The ASICS logo features Shibori, a Japanese tie-dye art, while Enso, a round symbol of unity, is prominent across the line.
The 30-piece off-court collection is a combination of everyday styles and tennis warmup gear, including windbreakers, track pants, sweatshirts, and tote bags. The full collection is now available for purchase at apc-us.com.
