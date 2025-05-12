Naomi Osaka Posts 1-Word Message After Italian Open loss
On Monday morning, Naomi Osaka's eight-match win streak ended in a nearly-three-hour battle against Peyton Stearns in the fourth round of the Italian Open.
It was a truly wild match that included a jet flyover, unsportsmanlike conduct warning on Osaka, and Stearns vomiting just off the court.
While it was not Osaka's best match, she did not play poorly. Yet, the four-time Grand Slam champion was unforgiving in her first social media post immediately following the match.
After the loss, Osaka posted a one-word message on Threads account, "Atrocious." Tennis fans were quick to respond with words of encouragement, and Osaka eventually cooled off.
Osaka provided a post-match interview to the WTA Tour's communications team, where she opened up and discussed the match and Roland Garros later this month.
Osaka started by complimenting her opponent, "I think Peyton played very well." She added, "It was a physical match and maybe the consecutive matches caught up to me a bit. Going to rest for a bit and reset for Roland Garros."
Osaka looked on the bright side of her clay court season, "I feel much more confident on clay. Winning my first clay title and winning some tough matches helps instill some confidence ahead of Roland Garros."
She concluded her remarks, "I won the most consecutive matches on clay in my entire career, so that's definitely something to be proud of. I think the last few weeks were strong steps in the right direction, and I'm excited to see what I can do in Paris."
Osaka falls to 17-6 on the season and will begin preparing for Roland Garros later this month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
