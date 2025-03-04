Qinwen Zheng stars in new Nike ad for sports bras on Instagram
The 2024 WTA season was the breakout year of Qinwen Zheng's career. After winning gold in Paris, the Chinese tennis trailblazer went on an incredible run down the final stretch of the season.
After storming onto the scene, Zheng could not vacation during her short off-season due to various sponsorship obligations. Audi, Gatorade, Nike, and Rolex are some companies that have already partnered with the 22-year-old.
However, no company can create a marketing campaign like Nike. The American sportswear giant launched its "Just Win" brand anthem earlier this year, which featured two tennis players: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng.
Last month, Sabalenka helped promote the new Nike Swish Bra on Instagram. On Tuesday, Zheng helped promote the new Nike Alate Bra.
The official Nike Women's Instagram account shared four pictures of Zheng modeling the bra and other tennis gear. (Although her eager fans already shared early versions of the campaign photos months ago on social media).
The caption read, "Gold Medalist @zhengqinwen_tennis gets closer to victory in the Nike Alate Bra. Point by point, the contoured comfort and lightweight feel make every match a Win-Win. Nike Alate Bra, shop now."
In addition to the Alate Bra, Zheng wears a white NikeCourt Slam skirt ($85), white NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 shoes ($170), and a pair of Wmns Air Max Muse "Black Metallic Silver" sneakers ($160) in the second and third slides.
Online shoppers can choose from several styles of the performance sports bra, tennis skirt, tennis shoes, and sneakers on the Nike website.
Zheng was recently on the Nike HQ campus in Oregon, where she reunited with her coach for the first time since his hip surgery.
Currently, Zheng is the WTA World No. 9 with a record of 1-3. On Friday, she faces a qualifier in the Round of 64 at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Despite being slowed down by an elbow injury, Zheng is expected to have another strong year in 2025. Additionally, fans can expect Zheng to become an even bigger global superstar with the help of Nike's unmatched marketing abilities.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Can Naomi Osaka overcome a brutal draw at Indian Wells?
Emma Raducanu must face Coco Gauff in Indian Wells' second round.
Emma Raducanu hires an interim coach before Indian Wells.
Iga Swiatek announces a new sponsor logo starting at Indian Wells.
Indian Wells adjusted its court surface and it will change everything.