Coco Gauff isn't worried about her losing streak entering Indian Wells
No player enjoyed a better run from the end of 2024 through early 2025 than Coco Guaff. The World No. 3 won the WTA Finals and defeated Iga Swiatek to win the United Cup MVP.
After losing to a rolling Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinal, Gauff lost two consecutive matches in Doha and Dubai as part of the Middle East Swing.
Now, Gauff is preparing for Indian Wells, and the media wants to know about her mindset when entering the Masters 1000 event. According to The Tennis Letter, Gauff was asked about her rough month of February.
"Yeah, for me, I don't know, everybody makes a bigger deal than what it is… I lost two matches. I'll lose more matches back to back; it's going to happen," said Gauff.
The 20-year-old hinted at her critics before showing wisdom, "Everyone is, like, oh, she's sinking. Okay, we've been through this. I'll pick it back up.
To me, for me, I guess it feels like a month, but it's just two tournaments, and on this calendar, I have so many other opportunities, and I can't win every match."
Gauff said she thought the two losses were mainly because the conditions were not in her favor.
"But at the end of the day, like, yeah, I was upset that I lost, but it's a loss, like, it's going to happen again. I'm going to lose back-to-back again. Hopefully, it doesn't happen too many times in my career."
Gauff reminded everyone, "You know the results will come. It's, you know, just normal, I think. I'm only 20 years old, going to be 21 next week."
Gauff is currently the World No. 3 with a record of 9-3. The American tennis star faces the winner of Emma Raducanu and Moyuka Uchijima in the Round of 64 on Friday, March 7.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs from March 2-16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz questions why Indian Wells resurfaced courts now.
Qinwen Zheng stars in new Nike ad for sports bras.
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are on a collision course at Indian Wells.
Can Naomi Osaka overcome a brutal draw at Indian Wells?
Iga Swiatek announces a new sponsor logo starting at Indian Wells .