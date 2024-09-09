Nike Unveils Ads for Jannik Sinner & Aryna Sabalenka After US Open
It has been an unbelievable summer for Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka. The two top-ranked tennis players have overcome obstacles on and off the court to reach new heights.
Both players started the season with a title at the Australian Open. Then, after a long summer, Sinner and Sabalenka capped off their time in New York City with a title at the US Open.
Additionally, both players are Nike athletes. The iconic American sportswear brand did not miss the opportunity to celebrate two of its brightest young stars.
After Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula in the women's finals on Saturday night, Nike unveiled a new ad on social media. Posted on social media in bold font, the message read, "I let my racket do the talking."
Meanwhile, Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in the men's finals on Sunday afternoon. In a similar advertisement, Nike promoted Sinner with the message, "It's hard to beat the nicest guy." This is a nod to Jack Draper's comments about Sinner's niceness being a weakness.
Sinner and Sabalenka have solidified themselves as not only the best hard-court players in the world but the best players in general.