Zverev Considering Therapy After Wimbledon: "Never Felt This Empty"
On Tuesday afternoon, Arthur Rinderknech upset third-seed Alexander Zverev in the first round of Wimbledon in a five-set match: 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
After his disappointing first round exit, Zverev opened up about his ongouing mental health battle. According to The Tennis Letter, Zverev was asked what feels worse, mental or physical. Zverev made clear that his problems were not physical.
"I would say more mental. I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle. Mentally, I've been saying that I've struggled since after the Australian Open. Just don't know," said Zverev.
He continued, "Trying to find ways to get out of this hole. I keep finding myself back in it. I feel generally speaking quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice."
When asked if he would consider therapy to address his feelings, Zverev considered the idea. "Maybe. Maybe for the first time in my life, I'll probably need it. I've been through a lot of difficulties in the media and in life generally. I've never felt this empty before," Zverev explained.
"Just lacking joy in everything that I do. It's not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis as well. Even when I'm winning matches like in Stuttgart or Halle, it's not necessarily a feeling I used to get. Where I was happy over the moon and felt motivated to keep going. It's not there for me right now. It's the first time in my life I'm feeling this."
Zverev is ATP World No. 3 with a record of 35-14 and one singles title. After a strong start to the season, Zverev spiraled after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final. Inconsistent play has plagued the 28-year-old.
Zverev has publicly questioned himself and his playing ability after each disappointing performance through the first half of the season. After losing in the Monte-Carlo Masters, Zverev struck a similar tone, saying he had "no idea what's happening to me."
However, Zverev has never sounded this defeated before. Wimbledon runs through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
