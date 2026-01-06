Tennis Fans React to Iga Swiatek's Australian Open Kit

The 2026 Australian Open starts in just a few short weeks, and there has been a flurry of exciting business moves made by players off the court. We have seen several players leaving familiar sponsors for new partnerships to kick off the year.

Inspired by Iga’s style of play 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4Ytzmy0fnf — 1GA Daily (@shetookthem) January 6, 2026

However, the second-ranked women's player in the world is not going anywhere. In fact, fans are speculating that Iga Swiatek's Australian Open kit has already appeared on the On website.

The On Court Tank Edge ($80) and Court Skirt Split ($80) will be available to the public soon. The kit is all-white except for a black line graphic going down the right shoulder of the tank top.

interference pattern ... means she can be everywhere the same time, according to quantum mechanics

(double-slit experiment ) https://t.co/aUqJ34lLTO pic.twitter.com/SQG4VVgGw6 — SgrA*🚮 (@zdzichudyrma) January 6, 2026

On's product description for the Court Tank Edge reads, "A confident tennis tank with graphics inspired by Iga Świątek's style of play. Made with On DryTec to keep you cool."

The product description for the Court Skirt Split reads, "A breathable tennis skirt with a side split, a mesh-lined waistband, and built-in inner tights with mesh ball pockets."

Her hitting ball down to the line? https://t.co/Tt4qux8LyT — moon (@flav1gaa) January 6, 2026

On has not confirmed this will be Swiatek's kit for the Australian Open, but it seems like a safe bet that this is what she will wear in Melbourne.

omg iga pls get up they’re straight up calling you mid https://t.co/02QA8q50ze — casp (@breakthenhold) January 6, 2026

The vast majority of tennis fans on social media are unimpressed, or even downright confused by the kit. Several fans have voiced their confusion about the inspiration, while others have posited theories that make sense.

Oh it’s because she paints lines so they painted over a bunch of lines 🎨 https://t.co/bari4CwJ2W — Owen (@kostekcanu) January 6, 2026

The most plausible design inspiration is that the lines on the tank represent Swiatek's incredible ability to hit the ball down the court lines. Another fan theory is that it represents an inference pattern, meaning Swiatek can be everywhere at the same time.

We prefer On's Creamsicle outfits from last year's Australian Open, which ranked among the 25 best kits of 2025. But this new look still has time to grow on fans and media alike.

I actually like it. That’s a nice kit 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/JqWvnNDHx1 — I (@muy_bien_si) January 6, 2026

Qualifiers for the Australian Open run from January 12-15, with the draw ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

