New Balance Unveils 2026 Australian Open Collection

The sunny Melbourne skies bouncing off the Velocity Blue courts at Rod Laver Arena always provide a much-needed pop of color for tennis fans in the United States. The iconic American brand New Balance always infuses the first Grand Slam of the year with more energy and style.

We still do not know what Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul, and other New Balance athletes will wear on the court. There was a major development today.

Pieces from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

On Tuesday afternoon, global athletics leader New Balance unveiled its 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection, serving the ultimate performance looks for summer and on court.

Celebrating its third year as the tournament's Official Performance Apparel and Footwear provider, the 2026 collection will be available globally in New Balance Flagship stores and online, allowing fans across the world to share in the excitement of the AO.

Pieces from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

Each piece in the new range has been designed to ensure athletes and fans alike experience the perfect fusion of form and function.

The collection will also see the brand add some new cuts in 2026, including a Coastal Fleece Cardigan and Short, a bold Rugby shirt, and of course, fresh Graphic T-Shirts inspired by Australia's love of tennis.

Polos from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

"Our 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection is a true celebration of tennis culture and the iconic Aussie spirit," said Julie Pike, Senior Vice President Global Apparel at New Balance.

"Inspired by the passion of athletes and fans alike, this collection captures the energy of Melbourne's courts and for the first time ever will sell the collection around the world. Aussie, Aussie, Aussie…."

Shirts from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

From high-end performance tanks crafted for optimal breathability to stylish polos, tees, hoodies, jackets, and a wide variety of accessories, the full range will be available to shop at New Balance's retail activation at 10 a.m. AEDT on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection will also be available to shop online via newbalance.com/tennis and Tennis Australia via australianopenshop.com. Fans will also be able to shop the AO range at select New Balance stores.

Jackets from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

Apparel (AUD suggested retail price)

AO26 Rugby Shirt - $120

AO26 Sport Legacy Woven Jacket - $200

AO26 Coastal Fleece Cardigan - $130

AO26 Sport Legacy Woven Pant - $140

Pieces from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

AO26 Novelty Tournament Top - $90

AO26 Mesh Jersey - $100

AO26 Achieve Jacket - $200

AO26 Coastal Fleece Short - $80

AO26 Achieve Pant - $140

Pieces from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

AO26 Service Graphic T-Shirt - $60

AO26 Achieve Short - $90

AO26 Women's Graphic Blank - $60

AO26 Flexibility Graphic T-Shirt - $60

AO26 Graphic Tee, Kids - $50

AO26 Crowded Graphic T-Shirt - $60

Pieces from the 2026 New Balance Australian Open Collection. | New Balance

AO26 Men's Graphic Blank - $60

AO26 Aussie Graphic T-Shirt - $60

AO26 Relaxed Performance Top - $70

AO26 Cmon Aussie Graphic T-Shirt - $60

AO26 Harmony High Rise Short 6" - $70

AO26 Baseline Graphic T-Shirt - $60

