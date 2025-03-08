Watch Frances Tiafoe's funny reaction after forgetting his rackets at Indian Wells
American men's tennis star Frances Tiafoe has a lot on his mind. In addition to competing at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Tiafoe has sponsorship events for lululemon in the Coachella Valley.
With so much going on all at once, it is easy to let some things slip through your mind. On Friday night, Tiafoe entered the court at Indian Wells and was ready to face Damir Dzumhur when he realized he had forgotten important equipment.
Tiafoe's match was delayed because he (or whoever packed his bag) forgot to include his rackets. Tennis TV shared a hilarious 43-second video of the scene that delighted tennis fans.
Tiafoe had to explain to his opponent what was going on and took a seat while his coach, David Witt, went running to find the rackets. After a short delay, the rackets were retrieved, and the match could officially begin.
Fans in attendance cheered as Tiafoe gave a big smile. It was a lighthearted moment before a very tough match. Tiafoe defeated Dzumhur in straight sets: 7-6(4), 7-6(7).
Even more impressively, Tiafoe was down 5-1 in the second set and mounted an incredible comeback to avoid a deciding set.
The 16-seed Tiafoe faces unseeded Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 32 on Sunday. Tiafoe currently has a singles record of 5-4 this season with zero titles. However, that is sure to change as the ATP calendar progresses.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
