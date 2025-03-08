Watch Frances Tiafoe's funny reaction after forgetting his rackets at Indian Wells

HUGE effort from Big Foe ❤️‍🔥



Tiafoe downs Dzumhur 7-6, 7-6 to reach R3 of #TennisParadise



Frances recovered from 1-5 0-30 down in the 2nd set and reeled off five straight games before saving FOUR set points in the final tiebreaker 🤯 pic.twitter.com/grP0uqv0C2