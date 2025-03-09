Carlos Alcaraz calls Indian Wells "home" as he starts title defense
ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz embarked on his quest for a third straight title at Indian Wells on Saturday. Alcaraz looked at home during his second-round match against Quentin Halys and apparently felt at home.
Alcaraz defeated Halys in straight sets in a straight forward 67-minute match: 6-4, 6-2. The two-time reigning champion at Indian Wells flashed all of characteristic skill and flash throughout the match.
Alcaraz was asked after his win why he was so dangerous in the tournament. The 21-year-old gave a ringing endorsement of Indian Wells.
"It's slow. It bounces a lot. Off the court is also really important for me. I feel at home. I feel really calm off-court," said Alcaraz.
He continued, "That's important to show good tennis on the court. The conditions and the court are good for me. I love it here. The fans have always been good to me. I appreciate that love and support."
Alcaraz is the two-seed in the Masters 1000 event, and top-seeded Alexander Zverev suffered a disappointing loss on Friday. Additionally, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is still serving a three-month ban.
Alcaraz faces Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 32 on Sunday. Alcaraz won their only meeting at Wimbledon in 2023.
Alcaraz currently has a record of 12-2, with one singles title this season. Each win at Indian Wells will help Alcaraz close ground on Zverev in the ATP Rankings.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Watch Frances Tiafoe's funny reaction after forgetting his rackets at Indian Wells.
Alexander Zverev after Indian Wells upset: "I'm playing terrible."
Emma Raducanu explains what went wrong in her Indian Wells loss.
Nick Kyrgios cries on the court after Indian Wells retirement.
Naomi Osaka apologizes for "worst match in my life" at Indian Wells.