Coco Gauff says "a win is a win" after sloppy victory at Indian Wells
When speaking with the media during her pre-tournament press conference earlier this week, Coco Gauff denied feeling any pressure amid her three-match losing streak.
Gauff went 0-2 in the WTA Middle East Swing after losing to Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinal.
Today, Gauff snapped the losing streak with a hard-fought win against Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Uchijima was coming off of a strong showing against Emma Raducanu on Thursday.
Gauff defeated Uchijima in three sets: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4). Gauff tallied 21 double faults and accumulated more than 70 unforced errors in a match she should have won more easily.
Yet, the 20-year-old American star has the right mentality after the match. "It wasn't my best tennis at all today, but I'm just happy to get through," said Gauff.
She admitted, "It's been a rough couple of weeks, and I'm just happy to get a win on the court. No one likes to lose, and I came in here with determination. It wasn't my best tennis, but a win is a win."
Thanks to the sloppy play and both player's resilience, the match went over two hours and 34 minutes. Gauff will have a quick turnaround, as she plays 29-seed Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 tomorrow.
Gauff is currently the WTA World No. 3 with a singles record of 10-3 with one singles title (United Cup). Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz calls Indian Wells "home" as he starts title defense.
Watch Frances Tiafoe's funny reaction after forgetting his rackets at Indian Wells.
Alexander Zverev after Indian Wells upset: "I'm playing terrible."
Naomi Osaka apologizes for "worst match in my life" at Indian Wells.
Nick Kyrgios cries on the court after Indian Wells retirement.