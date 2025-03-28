Iga Swiatek Explains Issue with Coach Wim Fissette at Miami Open
On Wednesday, Alexandra Eala continued her magical run at the 2025 Miami Open with a quarterfinal win over Iga Swiatek. The five-time Grand Slam champion was seen growing frustrated with her coaching box during the loss.
Last October, Swiatek hired Naomi Osaka's former coach, Wim Fissette. The two are still working on figuring out the right dynamic, and for Swiatek, that means less feedback at times during matches.
In a one-on-one interview with Canal+, Swiatek explained the difference she had with Fissette during the match.
"Well, I don't like getting hints after every point, so actually, at the end of the match, I couldn't really concentrate on what was happening on the court, but I'm sure we'll think about it," said Swiatek.
She continued, "And in the last few matches I got great coaching from Wim. So, there were actually a lot of these messages, but we all care, so we'll definitely figure it out."
It sounds like there is no drama between Swiatek and Fissette. Instead, they are just trying to find the right balance during matches to help Swiatek process information without losing focus.
Despite the upset loss, Swiatek has still played well this season. She is the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 21-6. Unfortunately, the expectations for Swiatek are very high.
Making matters worse, the 23-year-old has not won a title since the French Open last May. Clay court season cannot get here soon enough for Swiatek and her team. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news.
