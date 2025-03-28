Iga Swiatek Explains Issue with Coach Wim Fissette at Miami Open

Iga Świątek: "Nie lubię dostawać informacji ze swojego boksu co punkt. Pod koniec meczu właściwie nie dawałam rady skoncentrować się na tym, co się działo na korcie. Przemyślimy to"



📺 Tenis Raport trwa w CANAL+ SPORT 2, w serwisie CANAL+ i na naszym YouTube pic.twitter.com/v0bjEDkxKs