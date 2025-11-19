Rafael Nadal Returns to Tennis Court 1 Year After Retirement

Yesterday marked exactly one year since Rafael Nadal played his final tennis match. Fans will never forget his farewell tour, capped off with an epic competition for Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup.

While the sport still does not feel the same without the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the ATP Tour, his presence is still felt by everyone. Not only was he honored with a plaque at Roland Garros, but his tennis academy is stronger than ever.

One of the rising stars who recently came out of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar is Filipino women's tennis trailblazer Alex Eala. After one year of retirement, Nadal recently hit the court for a practice session with Eala.

Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Nadal warming up before taking on his star student. From there, a routine practice session turned into a hype video for tennis fans of all ages worldwide.

Nadal shared highlights from the practice session in an exciting Instagram video with the caption, "One year later, it felt great to be back on a tennis court. It was great to practice with you @alex.eala! Next time I will be stronger."

As always, Eala looked poised and confident while she practiced with the legend. Meanwhile, retirement has been kind to Nadal as the 39-year-old seems to be aging in reverse.

The academy's Instagram page shared additional pictures from the legendary practice session with the caption, "A truly unique day at the Academy: @alex.eala on court with Rafa Nadal, one year after his last match at the Davis Cup. Incredible to see him back on court, sharing his passion and knowledge."

Eala has been one of Nadal's star pupils as he cheered the 20-year-old throughout her breakout season. In September, Eala made history by becoming the first Filipina to win a WTA title.

Nadal publicly congratulated her on social media, "Congrats @AlexEala05 for your first @WTA. I am happy and proud of what you are achieving for yourself and for the Philippines."

Eala ended her year on a high note, finishing as the WTA World No. 50 with a singles record of 40-26. Fans can expect another strong season from Eala in 2026. Meanwhile, the 2025 Davis Cup finals end on Sunday, November 23.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News