The 2025 Wimbledon Poster is Here and Tennis Fans Love it
The tennis world is currently focused on South Florida for the Miami Open. While the Sunshine Double is far from over, it is impossible not to look forward to the Championships at Wimbledon.
We are officially 100 days from Wimbledon, and to mark the occasion, tournament organizers grabbed headlines with a flurry of exciting announcements.
The All England Club announced operational updates and key dates and, best of all, unveiled the official poster for 2025.
The official Wimbledon Instagram account unveiled the poster with the caption, "With 100 days to go until Wimbledon 2025 begins, we're revealing this year's Official Poster."
According to the Wimbledon website, the poster is titled "Tennis in an English Garden" and was created by British graphic designer Sarah Madden.
The stunning artwork is inspired by the unique floral surroundings of the Grand Slam tournament, capturing the contrast between world-class tennis and the serene, botanical beauty of SW19.
The official description added, "An excited crowd blends seamlessly into a pristine flowerbed of hydrangeas, petunias, butterflies, and bees—highlighting Wimbledon's distinctive blend of sport and nature."
It should come as no surprise that tennis fans are enamored with the beautiful artwork. Adjectives like gorgeous, stunning, and beautiful pop up in the comment sections across social media.
This year's Championships at Wimbledon run from June 30 through July 13. As always, it is sure to deliver equal parts excitement and beauty. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of the most important news from the tennis world.
