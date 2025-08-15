Sabalenka Out and Alcaraz Survives Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals
The men's and women's draws are beginning to take shape as we hit the second weekend of action at the Cincinnati Open. On Friday afternoon, two pivotal matches in the quarterfinals helped set the stage for a thrilling conclusion of the Masters-level events.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina
On the women's side, WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faced ninth-seed Elena Rybakina. Not only did Rybakina upset Sabalenka, but she won in straight sets: 6-1, 6-4.
Rybakina dominated the baseline and her serve was red hot, tallying 11 aces and just one double fault. She won points on 81% of her first and 58% of her second serves, respectively. Rybakina was 3/5 on break points.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka was off her game today. She hit four aces and one double fault. She won points on 65% of her first and 58% of her second serves, respectively. Sabalenka was 0/3 on break points.
"I'm happy with the serve, definitely. I think it was a key today, because we're both big hitters. Today I served really well," said Rybakina. The 26-year-old must continue to play at a high level as she faces three-seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Sunday, August 17.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Andrey Rublev
On the men's side, ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz took on a tough challenge from ninth-seed Andrey Rublev. Naturally, Alcaraz escaped with victory in dramatic fashion: 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
Alcaraz hit 11 aces and four double faults. He won points on 75% of her first and 59% of his second serves, respectively. Alcaraz converted on 4/6 on break points.
Rublev also hit 11 aces, but double-faulted eight times. He won points on 73% of her first and 61% of his second serves, respectively. Rublev was 2/2 on break points.
Alcaraz bragged on Rublev's play on the Tennis Channel before saying of his own game, "I'm really happy with the level that I played. With the way I moved. I think I hit the ball really well against a really great ball striker like Andrey."
Alcaraz will face the winner of Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The Cincinnati Open runs through August 18.
