Sand Valley Resort Introduces Public Grass Tennis Courts
Grass is an enigma in the tennis world.
The surface that was originally dictated as the playing field for the game when it was invented as lawn tennis in 19th-century England has fallen to the wayside in the modern edition of the sport. Grass tennis was at its peak in the 1970s when three of the four Grand Slam tournaments were played on the surface, Roland Garros being the only exception.
Now, Wimbledon remains the sole major played on grass, with only six other tournaments on the ATP Tour played on the surface during a grass season that spans just under six weeks. It comes as no surprise, then, to see that grass courts make up less than 1% of public playing courts in the United States.
Enter Sand Valley Resort.
The world-class resort sits on 12,000 acres of rugged dunes in Wisconsin’s prehistoric Central Sands in Nekoosa, five golf courses spanning the entirety of the property alongside a range of cozy accommodations like spacious cottages and private suites. Sand Valley developer Michael Keiser and his brother and co-owner, Chris Keiser, longed for something more.
The brothers, who were both involved in racquet sports while growing up in Chicago, envisioned a one-of-a-kind tennis court facility nestled in the Midwest, one embracing the sport's rich history on its original surface: grass. They partnered with architectural firm Northworks to plan and design real tennis courts alongside a grand tennis court building.
"Michael Keiser first introduced the idea with a temporary grass court built by the golf grounds crew," said Northworks founding partner Bill Bickford. "This sparked an impromptu tournament among eight individuals. From that moment, the vision for a permanent series of courts began to take shape."
Northworks worked closely with the resort to build the complex building, ensuring that it overlooked the grass courts, complete with elevations and screened porches designed to boast views of play from both the courts and the golf course.
The resort oversaw the landscaping and installation of the grass courts themselves, partnering with landscape architect firm Hoerr Schaudt to connect the tennis facility to the new courts.
The result was 16 natural grass courts emerging from the resort's surrounding sand dunes, maintained with a fescue and rye blend. The courts are open daily to both resort and day guests, offering ball girls and boys' services for a more authentic play.
"The sand base did not only support perfect playing conditions for golf but also for tennis, and grass tennis was part of the original development plan," said Tom Ferrell, VP of Media and Communications at Dream Golf. "The current location of tennis plays a role in creating a new hub for Sand Valley, referred to as Sedge Village."
The courts' initial popularity pushed the resort to develop a full tennis center, moving the original 15 courts from their place adjacent to the primary golf practice facility to the dunes surrounding the center.
The resort is also home to a real tennis facility, the original racquet sport from which lawn tennis is descended. Originating in medieval Europe around the 12th or 13th century, real tennis is an indoor sport played in an enclosed, asymmetrical court with walls that are all fair play. Nowadays, only around 50 courts exist worldwide, with just under 20 courts in the United States.
"The courts were always intended as a 'beyond golf' activity for guests at Sand Valley," Ferrell said. "The resort has grown into a vacation and sometimes permanent home destination community, and the courts are extremely popular with residents and non-golfing family members in addition to guests."
The courts now stand as a pinnacle of the tennis days of old. Players are invited to wear all-white in honor of Wimbledon tradition, reminiscent of a time when tennis whites were the standard attire on court. The courts embody the rugged, distinctly American feel of the Midwest, combining tradition with flair for a modern take on a sport with such rich history.
"Sand Valley is proud of its grass court facilities and is considering hosting grass tennis competitions in the future," Ferrell said. "But the primary purpose of grass tennis at Sand Valley will always be primarily a recreational opportunity for guests and residents."
