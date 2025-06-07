Sinner vs. Alcaraz 2025 French Open Preview: Odds, Stream, Records
The 2025 French Open has delivered plenty of drama, highlights, and exciting play. Luckily for tennis fans, there is still one more day of action, and it features the two brightest stars in the ATP.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final. Sinner has not dropped a set so far, while Alcaraz has fended off potential challengers. Below is everything fans must know about the match.
Match Information
Sinner and Alcaraz are scheduled to play on Sunday, June 7. The start time is officially listed as 9:00 a.m. EST. Fans in the United States can watch and stream the match on the TNT/Max coverage of Roland Garros.
Head-to-Head History
Sinner and Alcaraz have faced off 11 times on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz has a 7-4 advantage in head-to-head matches and has won their last four meetings (including the Italian Open last month).
Sinner has been robotic in his ability to dismantle any opponent in front of him, except for Alcaraz. They have two different styles, which will make for a fun watch of their first-ever Major finals meeting.
Rankings
Despite missing most of the spring during a three-month ban, Sinner has maintained his No. 1 ranking all season. The Italian star has a record of 17-1 with one title (the Australian Open).
Alcaraz was unable to gain ground on Sinner in the ATP Rankings during his absence, but did pass Alexander Zverev to take No. 2. Alcaraz has put together a strong season. The Spanish star has a record of 35-5 with three titles.
Odds
Currently, Sinner and Alcaraz face similar odds of winning the match. Sinner (-110) and Alcaraz (-110) are not given a clear advantage according to FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
