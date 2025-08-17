Swiatek Rolls Over Rybakina to Reach Cincinnati Open Final
On Sunday afternoon, Iga Swiatek met Elena Rybakina in the 2025 Cincinnati Open women's singles semi-final. Swiatek defeated Rybakina in straight sets: 7-5, 6-3.
Swiatek had not dropped a set leading into the semi-final, and had the extra rest from a walkover in the third round. Meanwhile, Rybakina battled through top-ranked players like Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys en route to today's showdown against Swiatek.
Both players served at a high level. Swiatek tallied seven aces and three double faults. She won points on 78% of first and 67% of second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Rybakina scorched 10 aces with just one double fault. She won points on 63% of first and 48% of second serves, respectively. However, Swiatek was 3/8 on break point opportunities compared to Rybakina's 1/4.
Speaking from center court, Swiatek said, "That was a tough match. At the beginning, the level was pretty crazy. We played so fast that sometimes we couldn't even run to the second ball. I was there to play with intensity and good quality. I'm super happy with the performance."
After an early exit in Montreal, Swiatek's North American hard court swing is back on track. Following a 13-month title drought, Swiatek is now one match away from winning two of her last three tournaments.
Swiatek faces the winner of Jasmine Paolini and Veronika Kudermetova in the final on Monday. From there, both finalists will have a short break before the start of the US Open.
Additionally, Swiatek has become the second player to qualify for the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF following her run to the final of the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open. The only other player to qualify is World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her place in Riyadh in July.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
2025 Cincinnati Open final preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz.
Nike drops $50 shirts for three women's tennis players.
Adidas and Y-3 unveil their 2025 US Open collection.
Venus Williams secures wild card spot in the US Open at age 45.
Jessica Pegula sets her expected retirement date and one final goal.